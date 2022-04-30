Weather Authority: Mild, with spotty showers Sunday night will lead to pleasant, mild Monday

Sunday dawned sunny, but clouds took over with light rain moving in during the late afternoon, though temperatures did reach the lower 70s.

FOX 29’s Drew Anderson says light showers will move out in the early evening, only to see more light showers move back into the region overnight into Monday morning.

Temperatures overnight will be milder, as they dip to the low 50s.

Monday should see partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s, while the Lehigh Valley will see temperatures peak in the upper 60s.

Tuesday should see sunny morning skies, with clouds moving in during the afternoon hours. Everyone should see temperatures in the 70s.

The next rain chance is Wednesday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and light showers. Low: 53

MONDAY: Clouds to start. High: 72, Low: 50

TUESDAY: A cloudy finish. High: 72, Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Some showers. High: 68, Low: 53