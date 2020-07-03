Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds, chance of pop-up storm for Independence Day

Conditions will cool off across the area on Fourth of July. Temperatures will return to the high 80s in most spots.

Philadelphia and surrounding counties may experience a pop-up storm on Saturday. Expect dry conditions for your Sunday.

Down the shore, temperatures will remain in the 80s for the weekend with partly sunny skies.

___

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, pop-up storms. High: 89, Low: 73

SUNDAY: Sunshine, hot. High: 92, Low: 70

MONDAY: Pop-up storms likely, heat continues. High: 93, Low: 73

___

