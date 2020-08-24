Weather Authority: Monday night promises to be warm and muggy

It was a hot and muggy Monday across the Delaware Valley. Tuesday brings the same conditions and a possibility of severe weather.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says Monday night should be warm and a little sticky with temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be more of the same with temperatures forecasted to reach 92. Strong storms will also be likely Tuesday. The National Weather Service has placed the entire region in the enhanced category for severe thunderstorms, with the main threat being strong winds.

Come Wednesday, things should cool off and dry out a little before we get back into the 90s on Thursday.

