Weather Authority: Monday to be seasonable with above-average temperatures ahead of 'unsettled' week
PHILADELPHIA - The rain that hit the Jersey Shore and areas North of Philadelphia Monday morning is moving out, but there will be plenty of clouds until 7 a.m.
By noon, temperatures should rise into the high 60s, according to forecasters.
Now that the sunset is closer to 8 p.m., the temperature should surpass 70 degrees by 7 p.m., says FOX 29's Sue Serio.
Overall, Monday will be seasonable with above-average temperatures.
By Tuesday, things should be dry until the next rain system moves in on Wednesday, making for an "unsettled" work week with consistent rain.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
MONDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 76
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 74, Low: 52
WEDNESDAY: Showers and a storm. High: 72, Low: 52
THURSDAY: Sunny and dry. High: 74, Low: 55
FRIDAY: Showers return. High: 68, Low: 52
SATURDAY: Morning showers. High: 57, Low: 52
SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 61, Low: 46