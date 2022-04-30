Weather Authority: Monday to be seasonable with above-average temperatures ahead of 'unsettled' week

The rain that hit the Jersey Shore and areas North of Philadelphia Monday morning is moving out, but there will be plenty of clouds until 7 a.m.

By noon, temperatures should rise into the high 60s, according to forecasters.

Now that the sunset is closer to 8 p.m., the temperature should surpass 70 degrees by 7 p.m., says FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Overall, Monday will be seasonable with above-average temperatures.

By Tuesday, things should be dry until the next rain system moves in on Wednesday, making for an "unsettled" work week with consistent rain.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 76

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 74, Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Showers and a storm. High: 72, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sunny and dry. High: 74, Low: 55

FRIDAY: Showers return. High: 68, Low: 52

SATURDAY: Morning showers. High: 57, Low: 52

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 61, Low: 46