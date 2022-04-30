Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Monday to be seasonable with above-average temperatures ahead of 'unsettled' week

Updated May 2, 2022 5:45AM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Monday, 8 a.m. update

FOX 29's Sue Serio has the latest weather forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The rain that hit the Jersey Shore and areas North of Philadelphia Monday morning is moving out, but there will be plenty of clouds until 7 a.m. 

By noon, temperatures should rise into the high 60s, according to forecasters. 

Now that the sunset is closer to 8 p.m., the temperature should surpass 70 degrees by 7 p.m., says FOX 29's Sue Serio. 

Overall, Monday will be seasonable with above-average temperatures. 

By Tuesday, things should be dry until the next rain system moves in on Wednesday, making for an "unsettled" work week with consistent rain. 

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 76

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 74, Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Showers and a storm. High: 72, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sunny and dry. High: 74, Low: 55

FRIDAY: Showers return. High: 68, Low: 52

SATURDAY: Morning showers. High: 57, Low: 52

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 61, Low: 46