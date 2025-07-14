Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated 98th General Convention brings more than 7,000 members to Philly

Philadelphia will be painted Black and Gold this week for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated’s 98th General Convention.

What we know:

The convention is held every two years and this year marks the first time the convention has returned to Philly since 2004.

The event being held Wednesday, July 16 through Sunday July 20 will consist of business sessions, social events, and service initiatives, such as the one held on Monday with Philabundance, where members made meal kits for the youth and seniors.

This year’s theme is "Reimagining Alpha for the Future.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated was founded in 1906 at Cornell University and has long stood on the forefront of the fight for civil rights.

What they're saying:

"We thought that this would be a great opportunity for us to give back to the community, fight food insecurity and hunger because that's super important during the summer, especially with young people being out of school," said Khalil Bullock, the President of the Zeta Omicron Lamda Chapter.

"We’re fighters, we’re fighting for our community, we’re fighting for our people at every level," said Idris Robinson/ Vice President, Zeta Omicron Lamda. "Policy level, we’re in the communities, we're in the trenches, we’re in the classrooms, we’re in the boardrooms."