Front license plates in Pennsylvania would be required under lawmaker's new bill

The Brief Sen. Katie Muth proposed new legislation that would require Pennsylvania drivers to have a front license plate. The state is currently among 21 states in the country that does not require front and back license plates. Muth said adding front license plates would help enhance public safety and improve toll collections.



What we know:

In a memo, Muth said she believes requiring front license plates would "improve public safety" and help toll collection.

"Far too often there are hit-and-run accidents, traffic incidents, or crimes committed where only the front of a vehicle is captured by cameras or witnesses," Muth said.

"Requiring a license plate on the front of a car will improve vehicle identification and enhance public safety by helping law enforcement officers, witnesses, or cameras more easily and quickly identify a vehicle."

Pennsylvania is among 21 other states that do not require both front and back license plates. New Jersey, New York and Maryland, three states that border Pennsylvania, all require both front and back plates.

Local perspective:

It's unknown at this time when Senator Muth will formally introduce the legislation.