Weather Authority: More precipitation expected amid blustery conditions Monday

Another round of precipitation is likely on its way Monday.

Parts of the Delaware Valley will wake up to remnants of snow and rain as wraparound moisture moves through the region.

There was a brief break from the rain and snow, but the wraparound moisture means leftover precipitation will return for a brief period of time.

A low pressure system will continue to move through the Northeast as the day progresses.

As a result, there will be a chance of snow showers until about 8:30 a.m.

Blustery conditions are also in store for the day as a Wind Advisory takes effect at 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Wind gusts could reach anywhere between 40 mph to 50 mph so be aware of the potential for power outages as a result.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for parts of the region.

The breezy cold conditions will continue Tuesday with a break on Wednesday as mild conditions briefly return.

Temperatures will begin to fall again on Thursday with a chance of snow in the morning before another weekend of brutal cold returns.

