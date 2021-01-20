Weather Authority: Morning flurries leads to mostly sunny Wednesday

Some light snow and pockets of rain will sweep across parts of our area on Wednesday morning. Clouds will dissipate during the morning hours and give way to uninterrupted sunshine for the remainder of the day.

Brief snow flurries are expected around Philadelphia and counties north of the city. Parts of Burlington County may also see some very light snowfall. Meanwhile, parts of central Delaware will get rain which could be heavy at times.

The cluster of precipitation will exit the area around 9 a.m. as clouds lift and give way to bright sunshine. Temperatures for Philadelphia and surrounding areas will reach into the 40s, but sustained winds will make it feel like the 30s throughout the day.

A similar daytime forecast is slated for Thursday and Friday before temperatures plummet on the weekend. Conditions will remain mostly calm and dry with some gusty winds.

WEDNESDAY: a.m. flurries, mostly sunny. High: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 45, Low: 25

FRIDAY: Sunny, blustery. High: 43, Low 32

SATURDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 34, Low: 27

