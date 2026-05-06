Flyers' Noah Cates will miss rest of series vs. Hurricanes with lower body injury
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers will be without forward Noah Cates for the remainder of their playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, the team announced on Wednesday.
What we know:
Cates, 27, was ruled out with a lower-body injury, according to an announcement from the Flyers.
Cates' injury looms large as the Flyers await a final decision on Owen Tipett's status for Game 3.
Tippett, also a winger, did not play in the first two games of the Flyers-Hurricans series.
What's next:
The Flyers will try to climb back into the series against the Hurricanes tomorrow night as the series shifts to Philadelphia.