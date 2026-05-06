Flyers' Noah Cates will miss rest of series vs. Hurricanes with lower body injury

The Brief Flyers' forward Noah Cates will miss the remainder of the team's playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes with a lower body injury. Cates' loss could be magnified if fellow winger Owen Tippett remains out for the Flyers. Game 3 of the best of 7 series will take place Thursday night at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.



The Philadelphia Flyers will be without forward Noah Cates for the remainder of their playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, the team announced on Wednesday.

What we know:

Cates, 27, was ruled out with a lower-body injury, according to an announcement from the Flyers.

Cates' injury looms large as the Flyers await a final decision on Owen Tipett's status for Game 3.

Tippett, also a winger, did not play in the first two games of the Flyers-Hurricans series.

What's next:

The Flyers will try to climb back into the series against the Hurricanes tomorrow night as the series shifts to Philadelphia.