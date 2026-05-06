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Flyers' Noah Cates will miss rest of series vs. Hurricanes with lower body injury

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Published  May 6, 2026 2:24pm EDT
Philadelphia Flyers
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Flyers' forward Noah Cates will miss the remainder of the team's playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes with a lower body injury.
    • Cates' loss could be magnified if fellow winger Owen Tippett remains out for the Flyers.
    • Game 3 of the best of 7 series will take place Thursday night at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers will be without forward Noah Cates for the remainder of their playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, the team announced on Wednesday. 

What we know:

Cates, 27, was ruled out with a lower-body injury, according to an announcement from the Flyers.

Cates' injury looms large as the Flyers await a final decision on Owen Tipett's status for Game 3.

Tippett, also a winger, did not play in the first two games of the Flyers-Hurricans series.

What's next:

The Flyers will try to climb back into the series against the Hurricanes tomorrow night as the series shifts to Philadelphia.

The Source

  • Information in this article was provided by the Philadelphia Flyers.

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