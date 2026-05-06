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Woman wanted for deadly 2025 wrong-way crash on Pa. Turnpike arrested by Marshals

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Published  May 6, 2026 2:46pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Onanyeli Rosario-Mesa, 25, was arrested in connection to an alleged DUI, wrong-way crash in 2025 that left a motorcyclist dead.
    • Rosario-Mesa was taken into custody in Northeast Philadelphia by members of the U.S. Marshals Service.
    • She was previously wanted on charges of homicide by vehicle and DUI-related offenses.

PHILADELPHIA - Federal agents tracked down a suspected drunk driver accused of killing a motorcyclist in a wrong-way crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in March, 2025.

What we know:

Onanyeli Rosario-Mesa, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday in Northeast Philadelphia by U.S. Marshals.

Rosario-Mesa was being sought on several charges, including homicide by vehicle and DUI-related offenses, in connection to the March 30 wrong-way crash on Route 476. 

Investigators allege Rosario-Mesa was driving south on the northbound side of the highway that morning when she struck a group of motorcyclists head-on. 

John Sweeney Jr., 50, was killed in the crash and two motorcycles were damaged. 

Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan announced charges against Rosario-Mesa and issued an arrest warrant shortly after the crash. She was brought into custody less than a month later.

Crime & Public SafetyPennsylvaniaNews