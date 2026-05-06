Woman wanted for deadly 2025 wrong-way crash on Pa. Turnpike arrested by Marshals

The Brief Onanyeli Rosario-Mesa, 25, was arrested in connection to an alleged DUI, wrong-way crash in 2025 that left a motorcyclist dead. Rosario-Mesa was taken into custody in Northeast Philadelphia by members of the U.S. Marshals Service. She was previously wanted on charges of homicide by vehicle and DUI-related offenses.



Federal agents tracked down a suspected drunk driver accused of killing a motorcyclist in a wrong-way crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in March, 2025.

What we know:

Onanyeli Rosario-Mesa, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday in Northeast Philadelphia by U.S. Marshals.

Rosario-Mesa was being sought on several charges, including homicide by vehicle and DUI-related offenses, in connection to the March 30 wrong-way crash on Route 476.

Investigators allege Rosario-Mesa was driving south on the northbound side of the highway that morning when she struck a group of motorcyclists head-on.

John Sweeney Jr., 50, was killed in the crash and two motorcycles were damaged.

Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan announced charges against Rosario-Mesa and issued an arrest warrant shortly after the crash. She was brought into custody less than a month later.