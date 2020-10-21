Weather Authority: Morning fog gives way to mix of sun and clouds

Dense morning fog and cloud cover will dissipate during the daytime hours and give way to pleasant conditions on Wednesday.

Temperatures will sit in the 60s for most of the day with cloud cover expected to break up during the afternoon. Pockets of sunshine will help the region warm into the 70s by early afternoon. Most areas will reach the mid-70s mark during the early evening.

Expect a similar weather day on Thursday and Friday with fog and clouds changing over to intermittent sunshine. Seasonable conditions for the region are forecasted for the weekend, although Sunday is expected to be reach into the low 60s.

FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking some rain showers to kick off the workweek on Monday into Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Fog to sun. High: 75

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 76, Low: 61

FRIDAY: Fog to sun. High: 71, Low: 59

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 74, Low: 58

