Weather Authority: Morning showers, clouds lead to mild Thursday in the Delaware Valley

Light rain is moving through the Delaware Valley as heavier rain lingers out west.

Conditions may appear dry, but heavy rain will impact the Philadelphia area before the end of the morning, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Temperatures will begin in the low to mid-60s before rising to the 70s in the afternoon.

Looking ahead, temperatures will warm up and reach the 80s on Friday before hitting the 90s over the weekend.

After a hot and humid weekend, rain will return on Monday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Showers, clouds. High: 73

FRIDAY: Sunny, weather. High: 85, Low: 61

SATURDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 90, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 69

MONDAY: Late-day storms. High: 80, Low: 71

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 82, Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 62