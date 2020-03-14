Weather Authority: Morning showers with mild temperatures expected St. Patrick's Day

The Philadelphia area will see morning showers with mild temperatures for St. Patrick's Day.

Temperatures will reach a high of 61 for your Tuesday before slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday.

More showers are in the forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the 70s.

TUESDAY: AM showers. High: 61 Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 59 Low: 44

THURSDAY: AM rain. High: 70 Low: 60

FRIDAY: PM showers. High: 78 Low: 51

