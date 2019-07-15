Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Monday, lower humidity

The Philadelphia area is slated for another week of hot temperatures, though with lower humidity.

Monday will kick things off with a high of 88 degrees and mostly sunny conditions. A few afternoon clouds are expected.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 90s and upper-80s for the remainder of the week.

Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday with some isloated thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 Low: 69

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 93 Low: 76

WEDNESDAY: Isloated thunderstorms. High: 94 Low: 76

THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 91 Low: 77

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 97 Low: 81