Weather Authority: Muggy, mainly dry overnight gives way to thunderstorms Wednesday

After a sunshine-filled, but muggy day, Tuesday night settles down with warm and muggy conditions.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr the rain chances dwindle overnight, but re-ignite with the daytime, as storms seem likely to pop around 9 or 10 a.m. Wednesday. The rain will likely be moving out in the afternoon and should settle down around 5 p.m.

Temperatures will be cooler after the rain moves through.

Thursday should be sunny, but cooler with highs in the upper 60s. There’s a chance of showers Mother’s Day and the high is only expected to be in the lower 60s. If you’re taking Mom anywhere, make sure she has a sweater or jacket.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Pop-up storm, muggy. Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 63

THURSDAY: Much cooler. High: 67, Low: 49

FRIDAY: Showers, cool. High: 63, Low: 49

