Weather Authority: October begins with seasonable conditions

October will begin with seasonable conditions across the region with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Some rain will push through our area overnight into Friday morning and bring along a fall chill.

Morning conditions on Thursday will be dry and chilly with temperatures in the 50s in most spots. As the sun begins to break through the clouds the region will warm into the mid-60s by lunchtime. Philadelphia will peak at a high of 73 degrees.

Overnight a large system of rain will move into our area and bring showers that will linger into Friday morning. Rain will move offshore during the early afternoon hours leaving behind noticeably cooler temperatures.

A dose of fall weather is in store for the weekend as temperatures drop into the mid-to-low 60s with plenty of sunshine. Cool and sunny weather will continue into the workweek with a slight chance of rain on Monday.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 73

FRIDAY: Morning rain, cooler. High: 65, Low: 55

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 66, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 65, Low: 45

