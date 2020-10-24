Weather Authority: Overcast morning leads to sunny afternoon; cooldown ahead

Sunshine will begin to push through the dense cloud cover during the afternoon hours and create pleasant fall conditions across the Delaware Valley on Saturday.

Morning fog and overcast skies will dominate the morning hours with some areas experiencing a sprinkle of rain. The gloomy conditions will dissipate during the afternoon as cloud cover breaks up and gives way to pockets of sunshine.

Temperatures in Philadelphia and surrounding counties will sit in the 60s for most of the daylight hours. A high of 72 degrees is expected in the city, while areas to the north like Pottstown, Trenton and the Poconos may not break the 70 degrees.

Sunshine will continue on Sunday, but temperatures will nosedive into the 50s to wrap up the weekend. A crisp fall cooldown will result in a high temperature of 57 degrees in Philadelphia and mid 50s conditions elsewhere.

SATURDAY: a.m. clouds, p.m. sun. High: 72, Low: 59

SUNDAY: Chilly, sun and clouds. High: 57, Low: 46

MONDAY: Chance of rain. High: 68, Low: 50

TUESDAY: Showers, cool. High: 61, Low: 54

