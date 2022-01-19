Weather Authority: Overnight rain turns to snow to create a messy Thursday morning commute

Forecasters expect a round of overnight rain to change to snow on Thursday morning and create a potentially hazardous commute.

Mild temperatures that lingered in the 40s on Wednesday will continue for most of the evening as rain moves into parts of the region around midnight.

Showers will eventually change to snow as temperatures dive into the 30s starting in the north and moving towards the south. Forecasters expect most of the region to see wet snow by 9 a.m.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says snow totals will be around 1-3 inches for most of southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Areas northwest of Philadelphia and coastal regions in New Jersey and Delaware should expect a coating.

The wet snow will move offshore in the late morning and temperatures will stay in the 30s. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the New Jersey Department of Transportation on Wednesday night urged motorists to drive with caution during Thursday morning's winter weather.

Another arctic blast of cold air will plummet temperatures on Thursday night along with single-digit wind chills. Forecasters expect temperatures to top out in the mid-20s on Friday with equally bitter wind chills.

FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking another chance of snow on Saturday, but the latest models predict the system stay offshore. Conditions will stay predominantly seasonable over the weekend with temperatures in the 30s and partly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Morning snow. High: 39, Low: 37

FRIDAY: Frigid again. High: 27, Low: 16

SATURDAY: Snow possible. High: 30, Low: 13

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 37, Low: 21

