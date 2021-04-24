Weather Authority: Overnight showers leads to mild Sunday with sun and clouds

A beautiful Saturday will end with showers overnight that will stretch into Sunday morning. Most of the rain will begin to taper off before noon and give way to partly cloudy skies with wind.

Most areas in the Delaware Valley will notice cloud cover begin to thicken during the early evening as a system of rain pushes into the Delaware Valley. FOX 29's Scott Williams said the steady rainfall is expected to start around 11 p.m. and continue through the early morning.

Heavy showers around 3 a.m. will scape past the Philadelphia area and mainly engulf parts of central and southern New Jersey. Areas along the New Jersey coast could see some of the hardest rainfall.

The showers will subside before noon on Sunday and leave behind some spotty cloud cover. Temperatures will in the upper 60s with some gusting winds.

Conditions will stay mild and sunny on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures on Monday will reach the mid-80s with clear skies. Another chance of showers is forecasted Thursday and Friday with mild temperatures.

SUNDAY: Early showers. High: 67, Low: 50

MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 63, Low: 43

TUESDAY: Warming up. High: 74, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Hot, partly sunny. High: 85, Low: 58

