Weather Authority: Overnight storms could bring rumbles of thunder to parts of Delaware Valley

Rain showers will drench the Delaware Valley overnight and into Thursday before sunshine returns in time for the weekend, but don't expect those warm spring temperature to follow.

Spotty showers will hang around for the bulk of the evening before a warm front pushes heavier storms into the area around midnight. Temperatures will sit around 50 degrees overnight as the warm air from the south accompanies the impending storms.

Parts of the Delaware Valley could notice a rumble of thunder overnight as the storms push through. FOX 29's Kathy Orr says winds will gust to around 25 MPH.

The brunt of the storm should sweep across the Delaware Valley around midnight, with the heaviest storms skewing towards the New Jersey side. Showers will continue throughout Thursday as a cold front pushes the storms off the coast and dips temperatures by nighttime.

Sunshine will return on Friday with temperatures barely stretching into the 60s. Conditions will begin a downward slide on Saturday with highs in the mid-50s and a chance of rain. Forecasters expect temperatures to slide into the upper 40s on Sunday and bottom out in the 40s by Monday.

THURSDAY: Rainy day. High: 63, Low: 49

FRIDAY: PM Sun, windy. High: 60, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Sunny, PM showers. High: 55, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Blustery, colder. High: 48, Low: 38

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 44, Low: 27

