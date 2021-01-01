Weather Authority: p.m. rain showers forecasted for New Year's Day

The new year will begin with dry conditions that will change over to widespread rain showers during the afternoon and evening, with sleet expected in areas north and west of the city.

Conditions will be calm Friday morning with seasonable temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Cloud cover will begin to thicken as the afternoon approaches leading to showers starting at about 2 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Rain is expected for most of the region through the overnight hours. The Poconos and surrounding areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain expected to accumulate to 1/10 of an inch.

Sunshine will return on Saturday with milder temperatures topping 50 degrees. Another round of rain is slated for Sunday with a wintry mix expected north and west of Philadelphia.

___

Advertisement

FRIDAY: Seasonable with p.m. rain. High: 42

SATURDAY: Mild, breezy. High: 55, Low: 40

SUNDAY: Rain with ice in spots. High: 44, Low: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47, Low: 37

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter