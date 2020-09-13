Weather Authority: Partly cloudy and humid Sunday with p.m. rain

Humidity will return on Sunday after a fall-like chill cooled down the region on Saturday. Pockets of sunshine will lead to increasing clouds and an evening shower.

Temperatures in Philadelphia will reach a high of 81 degrees, but dew points will spike leading to muggier conditions.

Those taking in the final moments of summer down on the Jersey shore can expect cooler temperatures in the mid-to-high 70s. Ocean water will be a refreshing 73 degrees. Beachgoers should be mindful of potentially dangerous rip currents.

Humidity will subside on Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday starts a chain of sunny and comfortable weather days that will feel like fall at times. Expect the favorable conditions to spill into next weekend.

___

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, p.m. shower. High: 81, Low: 59

MONDAY: Humidity lowers, partly sunny. High: 80, Low: 68

TUESDAY: Feels like fall. High: 71, Low: 55

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 76, Low: 54

___

