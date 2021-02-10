Weather Authority: Partly cloudy, cold Wednesday with more snow ahead

The Delaware Valley is bracing for a few more rounds of snow and rain with round one expected to bring more snow to southern parts of the area overnight.

Expect partly sunny conditions across the region on Wednesday with a wind chill factor that will make temperatures feel below freezing.

Light snow will move in overnight creating a sloppy start to Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 7 p.m. for Philadelphia and parts of Delaware and Chester counties. The advisory stretches into New Jersey to cover central and southern counties. All of Delaware is also included in the advisory.

While snowfall totals aren't expected to be nearly as significant as the last two storms that impacted the region, areas across the region may see up to three inches. The latest models show the system move in overnight dropping mainly snow through the late-afternoon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Wednesday is forecasted to remain dry and bitterly cold. Temperatures will be rise above the freezing point by the afternoon, but the wind chill factor will make it feel like the 20s.

___

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 35

THURSDAY: Early snow. High: 33, Low: 29

FRIDAY: Snow to sun. High: 31, Low: 22

SATURDAY: Late snow. High: 29, Low: 20

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter