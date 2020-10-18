Weather Authority: Pleasant fall Sunday wraps up weekend

A chilly start to Sunday will lead to more seasonable conditions with sunshine and some passing clouds.

Most areas across the Delaware Valley were under a frost advisory Sunday morning as overnight lows reached into the 30s. Temperatures rose through the 50s after sunrise, which set the tone for most of the day.

Sunny conditions will be accompanied by temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s during the afternoon and early evening. Philadelphia and surrounding counties are forecasted to reach a high of 66 degrees.

Monday will signal the start of a warm-up across the region with temperatures expected to rise into the 70s through Friday. The warm fall conditions will be accompanied a weeks worth of sun and clouds.

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 66, Low: 40

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 71, Low: 50

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 73, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Comfortable and sunny. High: 75, Low: 59

