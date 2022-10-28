Weather Authority: Pleasant weekend on tap for Delaware Valley ahead of rainy Halloween

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will dominate the weekend across the Delaware Valley, but forecasters are tracking a system of rain on Halloween that could dampen trick-or-treating plans.

Following a chillier than normal Friday, overnight temperatures will dip into the 30s and 40s in parts of the region. Areas to the far north and west of the city could hit the freezing point overnight.

Sunshine and spotty clouds on Saturday will help temperatures rally into the 60s in most spots. A similar weather day is slated for Sunday with even warmer temperatures in the mid-60s.

Clouds will start to thicken on Monday ahead of a system of rain from the southwest that will bring occasional showers to the region just in time for Game 3 of the World Series and trick-or-treating.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says Halloween night rain will be scattered with temperatures hanging in the 60s. The brush of rain is expected to clear the area by Tuesday when sunshine returns.

By mid-week, forecasters say temperatures across the Delaware Valley could hit 70 degrees.

___

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 63, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 66, Low: 44

MONDAY: Evening showers. High: 68, Low: 52

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 68, Low: 58