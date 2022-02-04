Weather Authority: Plunging temperatures to freeze rain-soaked surfaces overnight Friday

Following a day of soaking rain showers across the Delaware Valley, temperatures will plunge overnight Friday and freeze surfaces to create a slippery start to the weekend.

Forecasters expect temperatures in Philadelphia and its suburbs to bottom out in the 20s on Friday night. Areas north and west of the city will skew even colder, dipping down into the upper teens.

Most regions should prepare for the possibility of a thin glaze of ice on untreated roads and sidewalks, but regions north and west of Philadelphia where temperatures will be the coldest should prepare for the threat of slippery surfaces.

The remnants of a major winter storm that stretched from Texas to New England and funneled days of rain into our area will dissipate overnight Friday.

Weekend temperatures will remain frigid with back-to-back days in the 30s. Forecasters expect sunshine to accompany the frigid conditions, but highs on Saturday will stay below freezing.

Monday signals the start of another warming trend in the Delaware Valley, with temperatures peaking in the mid-40s. Forecasters expect temperatures to reach the 50s by midweek.

___

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 32, Low: 26

SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 37, Low: 17

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 44, Low: 28

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 46, Low: 31

___

