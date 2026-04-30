Driver sought in Broad Street hit-and-run that left woman critically injured

The Brief A 33-year-old woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Wednesday night in Philadelphia. Police say the crash happened on Broad Street, approaching the intersection of Wingohocking Street, just before 9 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.



Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck a 33-year-old woman as she was crossing Broad Street on Wednesday night.

What we know:

Investigators say the driver of a silver Cadillac was heading south on Broad Street just before 9 p.m. when a 33-year-old woman was struck near the intersection of Wingohocking Street.

The driver, who police described as a Black male, initially stopped and exited the car before driving off on Broad Street.

The victim was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared photos of the driver or the vehicle used in the crash.