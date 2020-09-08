Weather Authority: Quiet Tuesday night leads to rain chances Wednesday

The Delaware Valley is in for another pleasant day coming out of the holiday weekend.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr is calling for a quiet Tuesday night into the overnight, with lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s, throughout the region. Wednesday may bring more humidity, so the day may start with some patchy fog.

Wednesday brings a chance of showers and, maybe, some heavier rain at the Jersey shore and into central Delaware, as an on shore flow meanders nearby.

That chance of rain moves north throughout the evening and could bring rain to Philadelphia by Wednesday night.

Thursday will bring another chance of storms and rain along with more highs in the low 80s.

By Friday, we won't be feeling as much of the summer heat with highs expected to only reach the mid-80s through the weekend.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!