Weather Authority: Rain expected to damped otherwise pleasant weekend

A picture-perfect start to the weekend will be damped by spotty showers that will linger for most of Saturday before clearing to salvage the end of the weekend.

Forecasters expect Friday to mimic Thursday's weather. A chilly start to the day will quickly warm into the 70s with a pleasant mix of sun and clouds.

The rain is expected to move into parts of Delaware and South Jersey early Saturday morning and full cover the entire region by Saturday afternoon.

Rain is expected to continue through most of the evening and clear out before midnight, setting up a pleasant Sunday.

In the wake of the rainfall, temperatures on Sunday will approach 80 degrees in most places.

Similar conditions will follow on Monday and throughout most of the week ahead.

FRIDAY: Patly sunny. High: 72, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Showers around. High: 74, Low: 55

SUNDAY: Increasing sun. High: 78, Low: 55

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 78, Low: 58