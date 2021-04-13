Weather Authority: Rain likely Wednesday overnight into Thursday midday

Wednesday started with sun, but clouds moved in and some areas saw some rain as the day wore on. Temperatures were comfortable, though, with highs in the lower 60s.

Kathy Orr says a steady rain should begin to move into the region early Thursday, around 1 a.m. or so, and the rain should persist, on and off, through midday. Cloudy skies will remain as the rain moves off the coast. You will need the umbrella as you head out in the morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Temperatures should remain comfortable, despite the rain, and should top out in the mid 60s.

Spotty rain chances persist into Friday, while the temperatures cool off. Highs should only reach into the upper 50s.

The weekend looks very nice, with sunny skies and highs around 60.

Advertisement

___

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, spotty showers. Low: 52

THURSDAY: AM showers. High: 64, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cool. High: 59, Low: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 61, Low: 44

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter