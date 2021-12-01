Weather Authority: Rain showers overnight ahead of above average temperatures

The calendar flipped to December on Wednesday, but conditions in the Delaware Valley will still feel like fall with mild temperatures and a round of overnight rain showers.

A cluster of rain showers will move from the west during the late afternoon and engulf parts north and west of Philadelphia during the evening. Showers will widen to cover the entire region around 10 p.m. and linger through the early morning hours.

Rain will give way to mostly cloudy skies and even milder temperatures on Thursday that forecasters believe could reach 60 degrees.

Conditions will level off on Friday and throughout the weekend with seasonable highs in the low 50s and mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Mild, overnight rain. High: 50

THURSDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 60, Low: 41

FRIDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 50, Low: 44

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 52, Low: 37

