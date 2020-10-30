Weather Authority: Rainy morning leads to cloudy, chilly afternoon

Showers that drenched the region on Thursday will begin to taper off on Friday morning, leading to a chill and cloudy start to the weekend.

Morning temperatures will sit in the low 40s with showers as the backend of a large cluster of rain pulls offshore. Expect rainfall to begin to lessen around 11 a.m. and clear around noon.

Clouds will linger after the rain leaves and temperatures will remain in the 40s as a cold front pushed through the region. A break in the clouds for some much-needed sunshine is possible during the late afternoon.

Expect a sunny and chilly Halloween on Saturday with temperatures barely making it to 50 degrees. Sunshine will remain on Sunday for the first day of November and temperatures will rebound topping out near 60 degrees. Some late day rain is possible to wrap up the weekend.

___

FRIDAY: Rain clears, chilly. High: 47

SATURDAY: Sunshine returns. High: 49, Low: 33

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High: 58, Low: 37

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 46, Low: 36

___

