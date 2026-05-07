Man spits on, punches woman during argument inside Philadelphia market: police

The Brief Police are searching for a man who they say spat on and punched a woman during an argument inside a Philadelphia market. The assault happened around 11 p.m. on April 22 inside a store on the 4000 block of Market Street. Anyone with information on the suspect should reach out to police.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man captured on surveillance video spitting on and punching a woman during an argument inside a corner store.

What we know:

Investigators say on the night of April 22, the unknown suspect followed the victim into a market on the 4000 block of Market Street.

Video shows the suspect, dressed in dark clothes and a backwards ball cap, arguing with the victim shortly after entering the store.

As the confrontation continues down a store aisle, police say the suspect is seen spitting on the woman and then charges at her.

Video shows the man punch her several times, knocking her to the ground, before being pulled away by another person.

The woman, according to police, suffered several injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what the argument was about.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.