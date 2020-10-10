Weather Authority: Remnants of Delta prevail Sunday as rain moves in

It was a pretty nice Saturday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching into the mid 70s, above average for the region. That all changes Sunday as clouds from post-tropical storm Delta have overtaken the area.

Sunday will see mostly cloudy conditions with mild temperatures, and a few stray showers could make their way into the southern portions of the region in the morning. Once rain from Delta starts, especially Sunday afternoon and evening, it will be hard to stop. Temperatures should reach the mid 60s by Sunday afternoon.

By Sunday p.m., it will be damp and dreary, reaching into Monday morning. The rain will be on-again, off-again on Monday as cloud cover and rain will prevail into Tuesday morning. Flooding rain is not anticipated, but a good soaking. It is a good time to get that grass seed out.

The region will return to comfortable conditions with a mix of sun and clouds from Wednesday and into the weekend.

___

SUNDAY: Cloudy with p.m. showers. High: 69, Low: 63

MONDAY: Showers. High: 65, Low: 59

TUESDAY: Showers to sun. High: 72, Low: 61

___

