Weather Authority: Rounds of heavy rain, thunderstorms ahead as remnants of Laura move east

Expect rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms to sweep across the region as the remnants of Hurricane Laura push eastward.

Conditions throughout the day will be overcast and gloomy, but the heat index will remain high. Expect scattered showers in the morning to give way to more widespread downpours during the early afternoon.

A midday lull in the showers will be followed by pockets of rain and some thunderstorms. FOX 29's Kathy Orr projects 1"-3" of rainfall for parts of the region with a chance of flash flooding. Thunderstorms could also trigger severe weather warnings and watches.

Most of the precipitation will leave the area by 9 p.m. and conditions will remain dry overnight into Sunday. The weekend will wrap up with sunshine and comfortable temperatures as the humidity subsides.

SATURDAY: Washout. High: 82, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Dry, comfy. High: 80, Low: 65

MONDAY: Cloudy, p.m. rain likely. High: 78, Low: 64

TUESDAY: a.m. rain, overcast. High: 78, Low: 68

