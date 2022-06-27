Weather Authority: Scattered showers return to the Delaware Valley after beautiful summer weekend

After a beautiful summer weekend with temperatures in the 90s, rain is returning to the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says there is an 80% chance of scattered showers for the area Monday.

Most of the area is waking up dry, but the scattered showers and thunderstorms will move throughout the day.

By noon, the I-95 corridor will see the showers that will linger until the evening.

Temperatures will begin in the 70s with mugginess before rising to the 80s, bringing relief after the hot weekend.

Looking ahead, the Independence Day weekend will be hot with temperatures hitting the 90s by Thursday and Friday's temperatures rising close to 100 degrees.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Scattered showers. High: 81

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 82, Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Warming up. High: 86, Low: 62

THURSDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 91, Low: 67

FRIDAY: Hot, humid. High: 96, Low: 71

SATURDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 91, Low: 76

SUNDAY: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 73