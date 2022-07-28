Weather Authority: Severe storms possible on Friday, picture-perfect weekend ahead

Passing evening storms will lead to mostly calm overnight conditions, but forecasters are keeping an eye on a batch of scattered storms Friday night that could turn severe.

Forecasters expect Thursday night to remain warm and mostly calm after the scattered storms pass. Highs will linger in the low-to-mid 70s with continued mugginess that will likely make conditions feel warmer.

Friday will start partly sunny, with highs climbing to the upper 80s during the afternoon. Clusters of storms with damaging winds and drenching downpours will sweep across the region around noon and continue into the early evening.

Forecasters say most of Delaware and southernmost parts of New Jersey have the best chance to see severe weather. The Greater Philadelphia area and most of New Jersey could also see some heavy rain and gusty winds.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be picture-perfect summer days, with highs in the upper-80s and plenty of sunshine. The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking another heatwave that will bake the region next week.

___

FRIDAY: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 75

SATURDAY: Warm, nice. High: 89, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Stays warm. High: 89, Low: 70

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 74