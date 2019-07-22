Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watch through Monday evening

The Philadelphia area is slated for a stormy Monday as the region begins to recover from the weekend's oppressive heat.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the region from 8 a.m. Monday through Tuesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to bring periods of heavy rain.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through 10 p.m. Monday.

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning are expected to become more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe.

Monday will reach a high of around 92 degrees. Tuesday will see a dip in temperatures with a high of 76 degrees.

MONDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 92 Low: 69

TUESDAY: Showers. High: 76 Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 84 Low: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 87 Low: 68