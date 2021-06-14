Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings in effect as storms move through the area

Clouds and sun were the order for Monday, with temperatures in the 80s, setting the Delaware Valley up for potential severe weather Monday night, as a cold front moving in confronts warm, southerly air.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Delaware Valley Monday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia and Montgomery counties until 9 p.m.

The severe storms are moving east at 20 MPH with hail being detected in Downingtown.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties until 2 a.m.

The storms should begin to pop-up in the Philadelphia suburbs of Pennsylvania and the I95 corridor after 9 p.m., with the storms hitting New Jersey after midnight. There is potential for damaging winds and torrential rain with these storms. Storm activity should end across the region after 3 a.m.

After the storms pass, temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday should see clouds and sun, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. The rest of the week should be sunny and pleasant.

MONDAY: PM storms. Low: 65

TUESDAY: Showers to sun. High: 81, Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 79, Low: 61

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 77, Low: 57

FRIDAY: Warming up. High: 85, Low: 58

