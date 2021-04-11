Weather Authority: Showers, clouds remain overnight, setting up dry, sunny Tuesday

Monday saw cloudy, gloomy skies with showers that felt almost like late February or March, instead of the middle of spring. But, Kathy Orr temperatures are set to rebound Tuesday.

Overnight, temperatures won’t fall too far, just into the mid 40s, while the cloudy skies and showers remain.

Dry conditions will move into the region Tuesday, with sunshine. An overall seasonal, nice day.

Wednesday will see similar conditions, but with more clouds.

Showers are back Thursday, along with cooler temperatures.

___

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Low: 45

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. High: 66, Low: 48

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 56, Low: 52

___

