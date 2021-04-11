Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Showers, clouds remain overnight, setting up dry, sunny Tuesday

By
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29 Weather Authority 7-day forecast 5 p.m.

Kathy Orr updates the FOX 29 Weather Authority seven-day forecast including when the sun and warmer temperatures will return, along with the next rain chances.

PHILADELPHIA - Monday saw cloudy, gloomy skies with showers that felt almost like late February or March, instead of the middle of spring. But, Kathy Orr temperatures are set to rebound Tuesday.

Overnight, temperatures won’t fall too far, just into the mid 40s, while the cloudy skies and showers remain.

Dry conditions will move into the region Tuesday, with sunshine. An overall seasonal, nice day.

Wednesday will see similar conditions, but with more clouds.

Showers are back Thursday, along with cooler temperatures.

___

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Low: 45

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. High: 66, Low: 48

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 56, Low: 52

___

