Weather Authority: Showers will remain on Friday, continue into weekend

Showers that sporadically soaked parts of the Delaware Valley on Thursday will dissipate overnight, but more rounds of rain are ahead for Friday and will impact the weekend.

Temperatures will stay mild overnight with a few passing clouds that could bring a brief sprinkle in some areas.

Showers will return during the early morning hours Friday, with heavy rain to areas north and west of Philadelphia eventually expanding to cover most of the region.

By 6 a.m. Friday, forecasters expect another system to push into the region brining bouts of heavy rain to Philadelphia and areas of South Jersey and parts of Delaware.

On-and-off showers will continue during the daylight hours on Friday and into Saturday. Forecasters expect Saturday to be mostly a washout, with morning rain continuing into the late afternoon.

Sunshine will return on Sunday and temperatures will rebound into the 60s to bring the weekend to a pleasant finish.

___

FRIDAY: Spotty showers. High: 53, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Showers around. High: 53, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 63, Low: 48

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 58, Low: 42