Weather Authority: Snow, rain move in overnight to washout Wednesday

Temperatures will plunge overnight ahead of a system that will bring rain and snow to parts of the Delaware Valley on Wednesday.

Forecasters say temperatures across the region will drop overnight, with Philadelphia and its suburbs in the mid-to-upper 30s. Areas to the north and west of the city will hover near the freezing point which will help set the stage for some wet snow early Wednesday morning.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says a large system of rain and snow will spin into the Delaware Valley from the southwest around 3 a.m. Philadelphia and its suburbs can expect to see a slushy mixture change over to rain during the morning and persist through the afternoon.

Neighboring parts of New Jersey will get mostly rain with moderate showers during the early morning hours that will become spottier as the day continues.

Parts of the Lehigh Valley - including Reading, Allentown and The Poconos - will see a coating of snow that could grow to 2 inches. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Lehigh Valley from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Temperatures will rebound on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50. The warming trend will continue on Friday as forecasters expect springlike temperatures in the 60s.

A half-and-half weekend will start with a washout on Saturday and end with a frigid sunny Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Cold, rain. High: 43, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Sun, dry. High: 54, Low: 33

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60, Low: 34

SATURDAY: Rain-to-snow. High: 50, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 42, Low: 23

