Weather Authority: Snow skews north of Philadelphia, rain slated for most areas

Philadelphia and surrounding areas are bracing for a coastal storm that will bring rain, snow or a mix of both to parts of the Delaware Valley this weekend.

Forecasters say the storm will barge into our area around 3 p.m. Saturday, with a wintry mix in Philadelphia, and rain in South Jersey and Delaware.

Latest models show the rain-snow line lifting north of Philadelphia and impacting places west of the city with a slushy mix that will eventually switch to mostly rain.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says rainfall totals will be around an inch in Philadelphia and surrounding areas in both South Jersey and Delaware.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of the Lehigh Valley, while most places can expect a dusting or all rain.

The National Weather Service adds that Philadelphia has a 3% chance of seeing an inch or more of snow, meaning the ongoing snowless streak of more than 700 days should continue.

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the northernmost reaches of our area, including Northampton, Carbon and Monroe counties.

Forecasters believe these places could see snowfall totals between 6–10 inches between Saturday afternoon and late-day Sunday.

The weekend storm will also bring howling winds that forecasters say will gust up to 30 MPH in the city and even harder in interior parts of South Jersey overnight.

