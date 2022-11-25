Weather Authority: Steady rainfall Sunday will taper off by Eagles game; wind remains

Saturday was a beautiful day, but thin clouds are rolling in and will thicken overnight, as temperatures drop to the lower 40s.

Sunday the rain will move in during the morning and rain will be heavy and steady at times, mainly in the afternoon. By late afternoon, heavy rain will be reduced to showers.

Tailgaters will see rain, but the showers will taper off by the start of the Eagles game.

Looking ahead, expect sunny and dry conditions, with wind adding a chill to the air for the start of the work week. We get another soaker on Wednesday. That wraps up with a cold front, and that cold front means business. We're in the 40s to close out the workweek.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 42

SUNDAY: Windy, rainy. High: 60, Low: 48

MONDAY: Windy, cold. High: 54, Low: 34

TUESDAY: Not windy. High: 58, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Windy, rainy. High: 62, Low: 38