Weather Authority: Sunny and seasonable Sunday; rain ahead

Nearly identical weather to what the region experienced on Saturday will continue on Sunday with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Rain will move in overnight and washout Monday.

Morning temperatures will be chilly with partly conditions in the 40s. By noontime, temperatures will reach the 50s with widespread sunshine. Thermometers will peak at 56 degrees in Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

Clouds will move during the evening hours ahead of rain showers that are expected to washout Monday. Rain will linger into Tuesday morning before sunshine breaks through.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, seasonable. High: 56, Low: 35

MONDAY: Wet and windy. High: 64, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 48, Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 46, Low: 35

