Juveniles involved in series of e-bike incidents sought by Marple Township police

The Brief Marple Township Police are asking for help identifying teenagers on e-bikes after several incidents on Tuesday, May 5. An adult was hurt and property was damaged near South Sproul Road, including at Cardinal O’Hara High School and Wawa. Police urge anyone with information or video to contact Detective Greg deSimone.



Marple Township Police are asking the public for help identifying teenagers who rode electric bikes recklessly and caused trouble on Tuesday, May 5, according to a statement from the department.

What we know:

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to reports of a large group of teenagers riding electric bikes in a reckless way near Cardinal O’Hara High School and the Wawa at 2050 South Sproul Road. Police say the group damaged the school’s baseball and softball fields.

"Community cooperation is vital to ensuring accountability and promoting public safety. Accountability includes the parents as well," said the Marple Township Police Department.

During the first incident, an adult man who tried to stop the group was hit by one of the e-bike riders and had minor injuries, police said.

Police say the group moved to the Wawa parking lot at 6:20 p.m., where their behavior continued. When officers tried to talk to them, the teenagers scattered, some riding e-bikes as fast as 45 mph across Sproul Road.

What you can do:

Anyone who saw the incidents, knows the teenagers involved, or has photos or video is asked to contact Detective Greg deSimone at 610-356-1500, 610-356-6098, or gdesimone@marplepolice.com. Tips can be given confidentially.

Police briefly chased the teenager suspected of hitting the adult but stopped the pursuit for safety reasons. Officers say any information, no matter how small, could help the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if any arrests have been made. It is also unclear how much damage was caused or if more people were hurt.