Weather Authority: Sunny, comfortable Thursday

Scattered storms moved out of the area, leading to cleaner air and a refreshing cool down that will continue into Thursday morning.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s in parts of the region before rising back into the mid-80s by daytime Thursday.

FOX 29's Scott Williams calls Thursday the nicest day of July. Temperatures stay in the mid-80s Friday and Saturday.

Heat returns Sunday through early next week with our fifth potential heat wave.

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 84, Low: 55

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 85, Low: 52

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 87, Low: 65

