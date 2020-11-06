Weather Authority: Sunny, mild Friday kicks off gorgeous weekend

Expect a gorgeous weekend to begin on Friday with balmy temperatures and plenty of sunshine across the region.

Morning conditions in Philadelphia and surrounding counties will be in the 40s and 50s with some lingering clouds. Expect uninterrupted sunshine and calm winds that will help push temperatures well into the 60s by lunchtime and throughout the afternoon. By early evening, Philadelphia will reach a high of 72 degrees.

Pleasant conditions will continue on the weekend with bright sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will peak in the low-to-mid 70s on both days with calm winds.

The favorable weather will spill over into the workweek, but rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday could bring the balmy weather to a halt.

___

FRIDAY: Sunshine, mild. High: 72

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 73, Low: 45

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues. High: 74, Low: 46

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 70, Low: 49

___

