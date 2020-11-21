Weather Authority: Sunny, mild Saturday slated for region

Sunny and mild conditions will continue on Saturday with high temperatures expected to reach the mid-60s.

Morning conditions will be cool but not as brutally cold as previous mornings this week. Temperatures will climb into the 50s by the late morning with some passing clouds.

Afternoon conditions will be mild, with a daily high of 64 degrees expected around 4 p.m. Cloud cover will become increasing as the afternoon turns into the evening.

Temperatures will dip back into the 50s on Sunday with overcast skies. Showers will impact the region on Monday morning and clear by the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 64, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Cloudy, cooler. High: 53, Low: 42

MONDAY: a.m. shower, p.m. sun. High: 55, Low: 51

TUESDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 48, Low: 35

