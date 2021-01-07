Weather Authority: Sunny, seasonable Thursday slated for region

Another round of sunny and seasonable weather is in store for the Philadelphia area on Thursday with winds from the north that will make conditions feel colder.

Morning temperatures will hover near the freezing point but the wind chill factor will plummet conditions into the 20s. The northerly breeze will help give the illusion of freezing temperatures throughout the morning. Philadelphia and nearby regions will reach 44 degrees on Friday.

The favorable January weather will continue during the weekend with seasonable temperatures in the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking some precipitation which could bring snow to our region on Tuesday.



THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 44

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 42, Low: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40, Low: 27

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. High: 42, Low: 27



